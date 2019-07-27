Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.79 ($52.08).

Norma Group stock opened at €32.44 ($37.72) on Tuesday. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €29.30 ($34.07) and a twelve month high of €59.50 ($69.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is €35.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

