Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NDLS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 365,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of 371.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.93 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.