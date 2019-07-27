NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.76

Shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 4320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

