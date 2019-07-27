Nomura Increases PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $79.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Avon Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PRO traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.49. 634,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. PROS has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PROS by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PROS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.