Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy by Charter Equity

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 38,018,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

