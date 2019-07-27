Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy by Charter Equity

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.
Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 38,018,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
