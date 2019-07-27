Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 38,018,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438,723 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,639,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,749 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3,408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,177,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

