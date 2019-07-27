NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,881 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,276,000 after buying an additional 2,205,531 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,987,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,168,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,711,000 after buying an additional 1,671,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,604,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after buying an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,934,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

