NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of MANH stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
