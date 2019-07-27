NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

