NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dana were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,603,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $30,517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dana by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 149,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 175,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

DAN stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Dana Inc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

