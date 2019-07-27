NMC Health (LON:NMC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NMC Health (LON:NMC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,764.33 ($49.19).

Shares of LON:NMC traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company had a trading volume of 701,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,357.76. NMC Health has a 1 year low of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,376 ($57.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79.

In other NMC Health news, insider Prasanth Manghat purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £1,871,250 ($2,445,119.56).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

