Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after buying an additional 266,779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.