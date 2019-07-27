Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,816 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after acquiring an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 181,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 35,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Prologis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

NYSE PLD opened at $82.11 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

