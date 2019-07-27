Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.50 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 2,767,524 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,737,000 after buying an additional 2,074,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,378,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,396,000 after buying an additional 1,686,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

