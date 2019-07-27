Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.78 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

