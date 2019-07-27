Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Nice were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 57,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $150.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $151.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

