Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nextdecade during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Nextdecade by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXT. Wolfe Research upgraded Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Gabelli cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Nextdecade stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 16,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,953. Nextdecade has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

