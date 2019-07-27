Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 2,979,300 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.