New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,451 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $77,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.01. 6,731,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

