New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,010 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Intuit worth $101,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.77. The stock had a trading volume of 788,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

