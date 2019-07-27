New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,439 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $346,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.94. 3,362,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

