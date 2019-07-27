New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $90.04 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $90,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 358.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,672. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

