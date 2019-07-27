New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $82.05 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $82,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.63. 459,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,832. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.65. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $17,124,771. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

