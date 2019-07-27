New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Medtronic worth $196,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,033. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.