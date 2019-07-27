New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $116,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 486.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.92. 4,237,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.