New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $137,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $736,806,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,377 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. 8,262,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

