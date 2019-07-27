New Fortress Energy LLC’s (NASDAQ:NFE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 30th

New Fortress Energy’s (NASDAQ:NFE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 30th. New Fortress Energy had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NFE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 2,100 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 10,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

