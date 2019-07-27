Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128.9% in the first quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $335.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

