Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 775,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

UEPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 111,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,098,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,198,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.