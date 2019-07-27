Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NESN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 103.22.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

