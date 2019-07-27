Needham & Company LLC Boosts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $20.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AUDC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 84,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,107,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

