Naviaddress Price Tops $0.0005 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $122,679.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.74 or 0.06159381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001337 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

