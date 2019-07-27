National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives $32.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get National General alerts:

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $125,348.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,855.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,956 shares of company stock worth $495,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 232,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,463. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. National General has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. National General had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 16.86%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National General will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.