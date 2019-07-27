National Bank Financial Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$24.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.54.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$20.96 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.55.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at C$39,627. Also, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.92, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,987.60.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.