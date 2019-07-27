Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Short Interest Update

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,800 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 5,294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 38.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 139,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 228,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11. Nantkwest has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 184,234.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.