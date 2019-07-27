Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray bought 52,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,770,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 148.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. 557,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.