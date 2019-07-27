Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.45. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of $197.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Motorpoint Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Motorpoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.