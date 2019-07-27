Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00934882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,856,146,638 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

