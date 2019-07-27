Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,215.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $111,743.00 and $1,215.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 6,880,364 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.