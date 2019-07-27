Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK traded down $27.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $196.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $621,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.