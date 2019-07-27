Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Mobile Streams shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 891,205 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.32.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the Internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

