Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 457,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

MINI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 119.6% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 288,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

