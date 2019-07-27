MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a positive rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.11.

MKSI opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,656 shares of company stock valued at $429,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,214,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 502,758 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,115,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,736 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 183,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

