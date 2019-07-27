MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.01.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

