MinexCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,325.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $375,851.00 and $69,325.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00294013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.01587906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,362,220 coins and its circulating supply is 5,719,729 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

