MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0105

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $6,219.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031516 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005246 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,507,608 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

