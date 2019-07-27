MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE MGM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 12,595,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,250. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $122,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $108,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 333.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,304,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,996 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $23,094,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

