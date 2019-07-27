MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of MFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,874,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,720,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,125,000 after buying an additional 603,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 357,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,390,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after buying an additional 161,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,256,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,487,000 after buying an additional 713,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

