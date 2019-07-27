Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,871,000 after buying an additional 2,250,610 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,067,000 after buying an additional 1,303,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,545,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,510,000 after buying an additional 1,062,141 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,416,036.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

