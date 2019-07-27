Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,838. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.