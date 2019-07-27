Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,907,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $169.27. 1,035,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

